Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) is Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s 8th Largest Position

Crow s Nest Holdings LP reduced its position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,206 shares during the period. Mister Car Wash makes up about 7.7% of Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $34,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $131,492.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,383.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $131,492.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,383.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,646 shares of company stock valued at $400,561. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

