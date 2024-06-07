Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Up to $27.40

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.40, but opened at $28.03. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 510,409 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MBLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MBLY

Mobileye Global Stock Up 8.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -140.37, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,045.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,045.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $437,842,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after buying an additional 2,266,438 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,616,000 after acquiring an additional 538,371 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.