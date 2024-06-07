Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 34,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 154,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Mobix Labs Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobix Labs

About Mobix Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobix Labs stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobix Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOBX Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Mobix Labs accounts for about 0.1% of Connective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Connective Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mobix Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

