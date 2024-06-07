Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 34,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 154,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41.
Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.
Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.
