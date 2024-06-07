Monero Hits Market Capitalization of $2.91 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Monero has a market cap of $2.91 billion and $78.92 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $157.99 or 0.00227827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,347.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $482.31 or 0.00695500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00115398 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00039056 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00056125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00083961 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

