MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in MongoDB by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in MongoDB by 1,196.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares in the company, valued at $268,622,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,802 shares of company stock worth $16,982,551. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MDB traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.02. 1,596,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,955. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.78 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.11.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

