MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $223.91 and last traded at $224.01, with a volume of 120771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.88.
Specifically, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,982,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.11.
MongoDB Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.41 and its 200-day moving average is $386.31.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after buying an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $153,990,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $91,915,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 109.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,625,000 after acquiring an additional 232,101 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Top 4 Stocks With Notable Insider Buying
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Is NIO Stock Bottoming? Understanding Cyclicality
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.