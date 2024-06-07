Monster Beverage Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 47,719 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 247% compared to the average volume of 13,734 put options.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. 16,676,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029,889. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

