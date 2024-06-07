Moog (NYSE:MOG-A) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $169.33 and last traded at $168.91. 87,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $164.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.08.

In other Moog news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 5,250 shares of Moog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $844,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moog news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $844,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Wilkinson sold 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $39,289.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

