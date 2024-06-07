Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,620,911.64 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.22, for a total value of $2,620,911.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,648,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,882,956.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $292.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.83 and a 200-day moving average of $289.72. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $316.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

