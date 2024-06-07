Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 451,429 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,429 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $98,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.43. 74,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,932. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

