Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 36,644 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 107.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,644 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kroger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,453,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,653,000 after acquiring an additional 214,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,592,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,546,000 after acquiring an additional 503,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,833,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,551,000 after acquiring an additional 511,978 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $229,863,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. 1,059,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951,669. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

