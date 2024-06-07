Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 49,999 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.21 on Friday, hitting $642.31. 889,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $611.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.16. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $664.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

