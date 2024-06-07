Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $290.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.77% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $290,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 800,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,174,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,128,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,513. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

