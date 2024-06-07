Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $61.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,201 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $61,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,483,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,936,000 after buying an additional 558,514 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,737,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 560,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 315,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,955. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.