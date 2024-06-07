Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $79.17 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 250,263 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $79,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,230. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.44. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.58 and a one year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.