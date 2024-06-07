Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $845,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 198.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.60 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

