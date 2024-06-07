Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 112.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after buying an additional 100,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $756,176,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

ROP stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $553.98. The company had a trading volume of 205,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,515. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $534.13 and a 200 day moving average of $539.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.13 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

