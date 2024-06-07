Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,061,299 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 254.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,478,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,299 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.13% of Starbucks worth $141,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

SBUX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.24. 5,774,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,269,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

