Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 4,718 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,566,418,000 after purchasing an additional 682,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,389,048,000 after buying an additional 456,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,848,000 after acquiring an additional 570,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,514,814,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,017,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $813,129,000 after acquiring an additional 130,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.04.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.76. 1,636,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,769,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $225.07. The firm has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

