Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 104.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,641 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,465,000 after purchasing an additional 73,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $761.75.

HSBC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,954. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $168.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

