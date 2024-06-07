Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,870 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

UBS has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.71. 743,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,328. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

