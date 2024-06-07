Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,717 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.1% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $187,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Eos Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 3.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $9.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,540. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.44.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

