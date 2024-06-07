Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 101,961 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,961 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPP. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of WPP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 183,955 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,486,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in WPP by 732.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 119,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in WPP by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 972,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,365,000 after purchasing an additional 64,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in WPP by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of WPP stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.06. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $57.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WPP

WPP Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.