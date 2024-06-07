M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $232,322,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,138,000 after acquiring an additional 650,796 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $59,418,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 279.6% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 426,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,956,000 after acquiring an additional 314,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $34,645,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.02. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

