MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Trading Down 1.8%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

MTR Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

MTR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.2731 dividend. This is a positive change from MTR’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

MTR Company Profile

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

