Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Trading Down 5.3%

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 36.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Magic had a negative net margin of 110.66% and a negative return on equity of 295.05%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Nano Magic Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products using nanotechnology in the United States and Canada. The company offers liquid and towelette formulations for cleaning and protecting clear surfaces, such as electronic touchscreens, windshields, windows, mirrors, shower doors, eyeglasses, and sunglass lenses; liquid formulation packaged for retail and industrial sale for cleaning surfaces; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for sporting product applications and goggles.

