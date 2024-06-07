National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.45

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.45 and traded as high as $5.26. National CineMedia shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 336,507 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. StockNews.com lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NCMI

National CineMedia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.