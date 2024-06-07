National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 747,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,048,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

National Vision Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $542.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.47 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. On average, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Vision

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,616. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 165,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

