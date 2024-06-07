Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 195,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 158,882 shares.The stock last traded at $51.80 and had previously closed at $49.02.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.59 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Further Reading

