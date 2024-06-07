NCM Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,022 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,051. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $109.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average is $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

