NCM Capital Management LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 39,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 245,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

BDJ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 464,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,937. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.