NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $6.72

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.72 or 0.00009721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.28 billion and approximately $468.71 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00048229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011590 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,194,466,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,231,892 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. More information can be found at https://near.org/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

