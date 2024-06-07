Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $642.65 and last traded at $645.23. Approximately 349,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,105,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $648.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price target (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $279.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

