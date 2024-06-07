Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 545,949 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 441,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.38.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.0235849 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver and iron magnetite ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow Copper property that consist of approximately 28.8 square-mile land patented claims located in Yerington, Nevada.

