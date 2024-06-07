New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.10.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of New Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities raised shares of New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.12.

Get New Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on New Gold

New Gold Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE NGD opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.48. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. On average, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186,898 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of New Gold by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,711 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of New Gold by 8.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,145 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of New Gold by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,396 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of New Gold by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,694,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.