Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Reduced by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,040 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after buying an additional 5,475,155 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $604,516,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,071,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,456,155. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

