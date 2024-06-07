NFT Reaches Market Capitalization of $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 7th. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

