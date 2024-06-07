NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 36,639 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $2,888,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of NIKE by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 46,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,196 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.57. 9,396,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,226,251. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average is $101.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

