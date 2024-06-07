NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.56.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,624.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 24,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

