Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 94 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.
About Nordic Semiconductor ASA
Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cellular IoT solutions comprising NB-IoT and LTE-M; Wi-Fi solution; Bluetooth Low Energy Systems-on-Chip (SoCs); Bluetooth LE audio products; Bluetooth mesh; Bluetooth direction finding solution; DECT NR+, a non-cellular radio standard; Thread, an IP-based wireless networking protocol solution; Zigbee products; ANT solutions, including wireless multiprotocol SoCs supporting the ANT wireless protocol; nRF52 and nRF51 wireless SoCs; and range extenders.
