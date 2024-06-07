Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $277.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.83.

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

NDSN opened at $226.51 on Friday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.78.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Nordson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Nordson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

