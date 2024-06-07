North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Insider Purchases £29,300 in Stock

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) insider Charles Park purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £29,300 ($37,540.04).

LON NAIT opened at GBX 297 ($3.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £407.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14,850.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 290.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.23. North American Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 254 ($3.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 297 ($3.81).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55,000.00%.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

