North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.83

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.83 and traded as high as C$39.06. North West shares last traded at C$39.01, with a volume of 96,525 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on North West from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.60.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of C$643.11 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3474801 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. North West’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 1,000 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$39,098.50. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

