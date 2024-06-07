Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,304,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

NYSE BA traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $190.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,346. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.17. The stock has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

