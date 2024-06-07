Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,342,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 821,229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $479,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of O traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.73. 1,028,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.