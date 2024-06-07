Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,329,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of Crown Castle worth $498,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $459,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 45.5% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $99.92. 387,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

