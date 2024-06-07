Northern Trust Corp Has $590.16 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,423,848 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 124,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $590,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,404,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,972,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,551,000 after buying an additional 442,005 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,910,000 after acquiring an additional 429,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after acquiring an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.05.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.40. The company had a trading volume of 357,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

