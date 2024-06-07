Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 702,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.18% of ASML worth $531,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1,295.0% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after buying an additional 22,611 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ASML by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $13.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,039.33. 230,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,417. The business has a 50 day moving average of $938.83 and a 200 day moving average of $867.92. The company has a market capitalization of $410.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

