Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,309 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.35% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,387,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.79. 903,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,490,960. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

