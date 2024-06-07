Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,534,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $2,165,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $537.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,036. The business has a fifty day moving average of $520.21 and a 200-day moving average of $499.84. The stock has a market cap of $463.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $538.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

